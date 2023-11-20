ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The East E-Rabs’ basketball season is off to a good start. They won their opener Monday night at the Fred VanVleet Classic at Auburn High School by defeating Chicago Morgan Park 59-48.
Junior Sterling Hoarde scored 21 points to lead the E-Rabs. Johntarion Leach added 17 points.
For highlights, watch the media player above.
