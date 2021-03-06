E-Rabs overcome 12-point halftime deficit, beat Jefferson to tie for Division ‘B’ lead

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — In a battle between the top two teams in the NIC-10’s Division ‘B’ bracket, the East E-Rabs (9-1) hosted the Jefferson J-Hawks (10-0).

Jefferson dominated the first half in all aspects, but only lead by 12 at the intermission. In the second half the E-Rabs turned up the intensity and came all the way back, eventually taking a lead late in the fourth quarter.

East’s Markarious ‘Biggie’ Luster was the man of the match leading the E-Rabs with 16 points.

In a wild finish, in a game that lived up to the hype in every sense of the word, the East E-Rabs escape with a 48-46 win on their home turf to tie Jefferson at the top of the Division.

