E-Rabs pick up key win over Hononegah

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) –East knocked off Hononegah 68-61 Friday night in a back-and-forth NIC-10 game.



Latrelle Keyes scored 24 points to lead East. Matthew Hoarde had 19 points and Jemere Jefferson had 13 points. Owen Hart led Hononegah with 22 points.



Both teams went into the game with two conference losses and could ill-afford a third loss this early in the season. East is now 4-2 in the conference and 7-3 overall. Hononegah is now 3-3, 7-3.



