E-Rabs pick up key win over Hononegah

High School Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) –East knocked off Hononegah 68-61 Friday night in a back-and-forth NIC-10 game.

Latrelle Keyes scored 24 points to lead East. Matthew Hoarde had 19 points and Jemere Jefferson had 13 points. Owen Hart led Hononegah with 22 points.

Both teams went into the game with two conference losses and could ill-afford a third loss this early in the season. East is now 4-2 in the conference and 7-3 overall. Hononegah is now 3-3, 7-3.

For highlights click on the media player.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Latest Sports Video

Overtime on Fox 39 Fridays at 11 p.m.

Trending Stories