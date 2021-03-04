E-Rabs pull away from the Knights at the Castle

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The East E-Rabs fought off a scrappy effort by the Auburn Knights Thursday evening to post a 57-47 NIC-10 win.

East improves to 9-1 in the NIC-10’s ‘B’ Division and keeps alive its hopes of taking first place away from 10-0 Jefferson. Those two teams will go at it Friday at Jefferson. For highlights of this game click on the media player.

