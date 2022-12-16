ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The E-Rabs are a complete team again, and they put together perhaps their most complete effort of the season Friday night by defeating Freeport 76-42.



The E-Rabs capped off a great week with wins over Guilford and the Pretzels. THe E-Rabs improve to 5-6 overall and 3-3 in the NIC-10.



For highlights watch the media player above.