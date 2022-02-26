ALGONQUIN, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — At the 4A Algonquin Jacobs High School Boys Regional Championship game on Friday night, the Rockford East E-Rabs took down the Huntley Red Raiders 49-39, securing the title.

In a physical game, East pulled through in the end thanks to their junior Guard/Forward Matthew Hoarde who scored 17 points including seven during a crucial stretch late in the second half.

“Feels like a dream come true man. You feel me!?,” said Hoarde. “It just feels so great to finally win a Regional championship. And we’re going to go ahead and win Sectionals.”

After the win, East head coach Roy Sackmaster was emotional, making it clear how much this win meant to him, the team, and his program.

“This was a culmination of all four months of this season from Day One. Everything we went through, we went through a lot of adversity. All of that led us to be able to prepare for this moment,” Sackmaster said. “There were a lot of tough moments, a lot of tough losses this year, but all of it was necessary to be on this path to be able to go do this against a really good Huntley team tonight.”

