East athletes restore the school’s great tradition in track & field

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO-WQRF) –Few Illinois High Schools have a tradition of excellence in track & field that can match Rockford East. The problem with East is most of its big achievements in the sport came decades ago. Now a group of young men at the school is changing that.

Ten East athletes will be at the Class 3A State Meet this Saturday in Charleston at Eastern Illinois University. They’ll compete in five individual events and one relay.

Junior sprinter Marques Gray will be a busy young man. He’ll compete in four events the 100 meter and 200 meter runs and in the 4×100 relay.

Hunter Scanlon will compete in the shot put and the discus. Makarious Luster will compete in the 400 meter run.



Joining Gray on the relay team will be Charles Berry, Javius Catlin and Deterrace Dotson.

It’s been a long time since East has sent this many athletes to the State Meet.

“It’s been a while yea,” said East head coach Anthony Wilson. “Actually I did a little research. I think it was back in the ’80s when we had this many guys go. It feels good you know, being that I was a runner back in the ’80s, so I remember East High some of our prime time days.”