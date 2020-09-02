East E-Rabs nip Auburn Knights in NIC-10 golf

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — A strong effort from its number five golfer led the East E-Rabs past the Auburn Knights Tuesday in a NIC-10 boys golf tournament at Ingersoll.

Erik Gibbons is the E-Rabs’ fifth golfer, but he might not be for long. He shot a 38 over nine holes which tied him for the second best score of the day. He birdied two of his final four holes and finished strong on 18 in the final group of golfers with everyone else watching from near the clubhouse.

Auburn’s Nolan Sliva had the top score of the day a 36. For highlights click on the media player.

Top Individual Scores:

  1. Nolan Sliva (Auburn) 36
    T2. Ben Bathje (East) 38
    T2. Erik Gibbons (East) 38
  2. Alex Ferry (Auburn) 39
  3. Eli Parker (East) 41

