ROCKFORD, Illinois (WTVO/WQRF)–The East E-Rabs have their key players back on the court and together for the first time this season, and it showed Wednesday night. The E-Rabs handed Guilford its first NIC-10 loss of the season 46-43.



Matthew Hoarde led the returning E-Rabs. He returned from wrist surgery that he had this fall. He scored a game-high 20 points. The E-Rabs trailed most of the game before rallying in the fourth quarter.



East improves to 4-6, 2-3 on the season. Guilford is now 7-2, 4-1. The Vikings have another big game coming up this Friday night at Boylan. For highlights of this game, watch the media player above.