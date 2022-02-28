ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–East E-Rabs football players are proving to be winners off the field when it comes to continuing their education. There were 22 seniors on the football team this past fall.



Monday evening at the school there was a celebration night for the seniors. They were celebrating their continuing education. All 22 of them have plans to go on to college.

Some will play football in college. Some will wrestling. Some won’t compete in sports at all, but all of them will work toward getting their college degree, and head football coach Gary Griffin says that’s what it’s all about.



“You know we preach it all day every day. We’ve done that since I got here. We just want kids to go to school and get a degree. As long as they go to school and do well and get a degree, we can’t ask for anything more. As far as the athletic part of it we know everybody is not meant to play in college. We hope that they have that opportunity if they get after it, but if they don’t play it’s not going to hurt us any.”



East had a solid season on the football field last fall. The E-Rabs 5-4 in the regular season and they made the playoffs in Class 6A before losing to eventual state champion Cary-Grove.