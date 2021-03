ROCKFORD Ill., (WTVO/WQRF) -- Scott Leber and David Greenberg bring you their latest weekly look at high school basketball in the Rockford area.

This week was championship week in the NIC-10. We look back at the Rockford East boys NIC-10 championship clincher against Harlem, and the Hononegah girls' NIC-10 championship clincher against Harlem.

We also spotlight Rockford Lutheran senior guard Zach Derus. He led the Crusaders to a 16-0 season. We also visit with Stockton senior All-State guard Tiana Timpe.

To view this week's episode click on the media player.