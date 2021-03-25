East’s Luster heads NIC-10 boys basketball All-Conference picks

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Rockford East Senior Makarious ‘Biggie’ Luster leads the list of All-Conference boys basketball picks for the NIC-10 this season.
Luster led the E-Rabs to the conference championship with a 12-1 record. He scored 19 points in the E-Rabs 59-50 conference championship game win over Harlem. Luster finished second in the conference in scoring during the season at 15.1 points per game behind Jefferson’s Antonio Leavy (15.6). Luster was also third in the conference in steals at 3.3 per game.
NIC-10 All-Conference 1st Team (Boys Basketball)
Adrian Agee-Auburn, Sophomore
Joey Appino-Boylan, Junior
Makarious Luster-East, Senior
Pashens Harris-East, Senior
Keigan Powe-Freeport, Senior
Dominic Dawsey-Harlem, Senior
Lathan Lewis-Harlem, Junior
Gabe Roessler-Hononegah, Senior
Antonio Leavy-Jefferson, Senior
Latrell Graham-Jefferson, Senior
NIC-10 All-Conference Special Mention (Boys Basketball)
Ethan Andre-Belvidere North-Sophomore
Malachi Johnson-Guilford Freshman
DeAndre Young-Harlem, Sophomore
Braydon Savitsky-Lynde-Hononegah, Sophomore
Jemere Jefferson-Jefferson, Junior
*Coach of the Year: Roy Sackmaster-East/Chris Dixon-Guilford