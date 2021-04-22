East’s Luster receives All-State recognition from the AP

High School Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — A couple more local basketball players have received All-State recognition from the Associated Press at the large school levels.

Rockford East senior Makarious “Biggie” Luster receives Honorable Mention in Class 4A. Luster led East to a 12-1 record and to the NIC-10 championship. He averaged 15.1 points per game and six rebounds. He had some high-flying dunks, and he also made 44 percent of his three-point shots.

DeKalb senior Trenton Kyler also earned All-State Honorable Mention from the AP for Class 4A. Kyler averaged almost 21 points per game plus four assists for the Barbs. He led them to an 18-1 record and to the DuPage Valley Conference championship.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Latest Sports Video

Overtime on Fox 39 Fridays at 11 p.m.

Trending Stories