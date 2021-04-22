East’s Luster receives All-State recognition from the AP

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — A couple more local basketball players have received All-State recognition from the Associated Press at the large school levels.
Rockford East senior Makarious “Biggie” Luster receives Honorable Mention in Class 4A. Luster led East to a 12-1 record and to the NIC-10 championship. He averaged 15.1 points per game and six rebounds. He had some high-flying dunks, and he also made 44 percent of his three-point shots.
DeKalb senior Trenton Kyler also earned All-State Honorable Mention from the AP for Class 4A. Kyler averaged almost 21 points per game plus four assists for the Barbs. He led them to an 18-1 record and to the DuPage Valley Conference championship.