HUNTLEY, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The East E-Rabs were riding high coming off a big Regional Championship win last Friday night, but Elgin Larkin brought them back to earth Tuesday evening. The Royals defeated the E-Rabs 75-59 in a 4A Sectional Semifinal game at Huntley.



East finishes its season with a record of 24-10. For highlights click on the media player.