BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — This promises to be one of the better seasons the Belvidere girls’ basketball team has had a several years. The Bucs return some talented, young players led by junior Emma Pierson. She was first team All-NIC-10 last season.

Monday night, on the opening night of the season Pierson scored 27 points to lead Belvidere to a 60-44 win over Genoa-Kingston in a non-conference game. Another Belvidere junior Arianna LaBeau also had a big night scoring 20 points.

For highlights of this game, watch the media player above.