England leads Lena-Winslow past Scales Mound

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) -- It might have been a matchup of the #1 Class 1A team in the state Indian Creek and the #1 Class 2A team Rockford Lutheran.

Indian Creek came in with a record of 6-0. The Timberwolves hadn't lost a game since February 17, 2019. Lutheran came in with a record of 8-0.

Indian Creek jumped on the Crusaders from the start of the game scoring off the opening half-court inbound on a dunk by Cameron Russell. Back-to-back three-pointers by Davis Stryker and Mike Lampson followed. Indian Creek jumped out to a 15-4 lead.

Lutheran came roaring back from the second quarter on. The Crusaders led 46-38 at the half and 78-57 after three quarters. The Crusaders went on to win the game 97-78.

Lutheran got 32 points from senior point guard Zach Derus. Walter Hill Jr. scored 17 points and Tyler Penney added 13. Indian Cred was led by Lampson's 20 points. Drew Gaston scored 17.

