ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Senior center Lily Esparza continued her strong start to the basketball season for Boylan Friday night. She scored 24 points, grabbed ten rebounds, had six assists and blocked four shots in Boylan’s 73-33 win at Belvidere.



Emma Pierson scored 15 for Belvidere. For highlights, watch the media player above.