Eva Greenberg and Boylan capture Sectional golf championships

ROCK FALLS, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Tuesday’s girls 1A Sectional golf tournament at Rock Falls couldn’t have gone much better for the Boylan Lady Titans. They won the team championship and they had the individual champion.

The individual champion was freshman Ella Greenberg. She shot a 75 and then won in a playoff over Lily Vardman of Macomb. Rochelle’s Megan Thiravong took third place with a 76. Boylan sophomore Ella Greenberg finished two strokes back of her sister to take fourth place with a 77.

Rock Falls’ Megan Fiorini was fifth and Rockford Christian golfer Emily Kneller finished eighth individually.

The Greenberg’s efforts led Boylan to the team championship with 344 strokes. Macomb finished three strokes behind at 347. Peoria Notre Dame finished third and Rock Falls took fourth place followed by Dixon in fifth and Winnebago in sixth. There were eight teams in all in the competition.

Eve Greenberg’s winning round included an eagle on the 18th hole. “At first, I just hit it and then I thought it was going to be short, and then it started rolling,” said Greenberg. “Then I thought it was going to go over, but then once I got up there I was like, ‘Oh, it was really close.’ And then I thought I was going to miss the putt.”

The only downside to Boylan’s great day is the fact that there isn’t a state tournament this weekend for the girls to advance to.