BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–This has been a sad day for folks connected with Belvidere High School. They’ve learned that former Belvidere football coach and administrator Doug Chapman has died. He passed away last week at the age of 83.



Chapman was the Bucs’ head football coach for five seasons from 1970-1974. His ’72 team had a record of 8-1. His ’74 team went 8-2 and it made the playoffs.



Chapman was also Belvidere’s athletic director from 1977-1992.



