ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO-WQRF) –Former Rockford Boylan boys basketball coach was honored this week by The Basketball Museum of Illinois. Goers will soon be moving out of the Rockford area.

When he stepped down as Boylan’s coach 11 years ago, he had 881 career wins. That total currently ranks as the third most all-time in Illinois High School history.

Goers also had coaching stops at Bardolph, Quincy, LaSall-ePeru, Oswego, and Havard.

His teams won 26 conference championships, 29 regional championships and 17 sectional championships (both state records). He had eight teams reach the Elite 8 and three teams reach the state’s Final Four.

Goers recently was named one of the 30 most influential people in the history of Illinois boys basketball.

I interviewed Goers this week about his pre-Boylan days, his early Boylan days, replacing legendary coach Dolph Stanley and the epic Boylan win over Chicago King. To view the interview watch the media player above.