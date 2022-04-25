ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)– Jefferson High School’s new head boys basketball coach is a Rockford guy all the way, and a total J-Hawk at heart.



In 2004 when the J-Hawks were winning a share of the NIC-10 championship on a team that included Robert Eppinger, Pat Nelson and Ricky Ellis, another key player was L.C. Robinson. He was a high-flyer, racing up and down the court. Now, 18 years later, Robinson is the J-Hawks’ head coach.

“Man, I mean I couldn’t ask for a better opportunity. It’s always been a dream of mine to come back and help my former school. With the time I put in I feel like it’s perfect timing.”

Robinson has paid his dues waiting for this opportunity. He spent the past four seasons as an assistant at East under Roy Sackmaster. Before that he was an assistant at Guilford for several seasons working part of that time under Dean Martinetti. Robinson couldn’t ask for two better mentors.

“I learned a lot that first year with Martinetti for sure. That’s my guy. I’ve got a lot of respect for him, and me and Roy are like brothers now man. It was tough making the decision to leave him, but man I learned so much from him. He’s a great coach.”

While at Jefferson Robinson played under Mike Winters the current boys head coach at Harlem.

As I said, when Robinson played for the J-Hawks they got up and down the court in a hurry. Robinson wants his J-Hawks to play a similar style.

“I’m going to try to bring that same type of play back home man, of course.”

Jefferson is coming off a down season. The J-Hawks won only five games after losing all five starters from the previous year to graduation or transfer. Robinson believes the J-Hawks can get things turned around fairly quickly.

“We’re young, but I feel we have enough talent to compete.” “When you wear that jersey it comes with pride, and it comes with a responsibility. You’re not only representing the school and yourself, but your family and your parents.”

Robinson is 35 years old. He replaces John Rossato. Rossato resigned to spend more time with his young children.