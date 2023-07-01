ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — It was a blast from Boylan’s past Saturday afternoon at Titan Gymnasium. Former standout basketball players from Boylan returned for the school’s first alumni basketball games. There was a girls’ game and then a boys’ game.

In the girl’s game there were only nine alumni players who turned out, so the alumni ended up playing the current girls varsity team from Boylan. The alumni won 59-45.

The boys had enough players show up to form a pair of teams. Boys players included Danny Gorman, Logan Huffner, Philip Dixon, Tony Diemer, Kevin Diemer, Luke McDermott, Frank Cimino, Anthony Brown and Mike Way.

Girls alumni players were Sidney Stull, Halle Stull, Maria Hilby, Lauren Parus, Lyndsey Westlund, Kate Way, Jesse Schiro, Frankie Schiro and Maggie Schmidt. Yep, Schmidt made the alumni team by just a couple weeks after just graduating.

The former Titans had a ball playing on their old court.

“Oh man, it’s awesome,” said Halle Stull. “I absolutely love being here, getting a chance to come back into the gym and just get some shots up and play with the current players is awesome.

“It’s really special,” said Frankie Schiro. “I feel like just getting to be able to play in kind of like a real game on this court again is so special to me, especially getting to play with my sister and the older girls and some of the girls that I graduated with, and getting to show the younger girls up.”

The plan is to have more alumni games at Boylan next year.