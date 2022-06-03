PEORIA, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–It’s been a postseason of comebacks for Forreston’s softball team, but not this time. Friday afternoon the Cardinals lost their Class 1A State Semifinal game to #1 Casey-Westfield 4-0.

The Cardinals were limited to three hits by C-W pitcher Paige Cutright. Cutright pitched all seven innings. She struck out eight batters, and she issued two walks.

Kara Erdmann pitched six innings for Forreston. She allowed four runs, two earned while giving up six hits and striking out five.

Casey-Westfield is now 38-1. Forreston’s record is 22-5. The Cardinals can still finish their season on a winning note. They play in the 1A State Consolation game Saturday at 9 a.m. against Newark. Newark lost its semifinal game to Illini Bluffs 8-3.