STOCKTON, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Forreston will be one of the threats to Lena-Winslow again this year in the NUIC. The Cardinals opened up at Stockton.

Stockton tried to get back in this game, but a fumble late in the first wouldn’t allow it. The Cardinals were rolling in this one, with a 30 point shutout lead at one point. Forreston went on to win 44-14.

For highlights watch the media player above.