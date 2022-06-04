PEORIA, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Forreston’s softball team didn’t win a state championship this weekend, but the Cardinals did finish their season on a winning note. They won the third-place game Saturday morning by defeating Newark 4-2 in eight innings.

The Cardinals didn’t get on the board until the top of the sixth inning. Hailey Greenfield singled to left field. Rylee Broshous scored to tie the game at 1. The throw to the plate got away allowing Brooke Boettner to also score giving the Cardinals a 2-1 lead.

Newark tied the game at 2 with a run in the bottom of the sixth inning. The game went into extra innings. In the top of the eighth Broshous singled to drive in Kara Erdmann giving Forreston a 3-2 lead. The Cardinals then added an insurance run, and then they held Newark scoreless in the bottom of the eighth for the final score of 4-2.

Erdmann pitched all eight innings for the Cardinals. She struck out 15 batters. Erdmann and Broshous both had two of the Cardinals seven hits.

Forreston finishes the season with a record of 23-5. It’s third place finish in the state is the best ever by a Forreston softball team.