Forreston’s Kara Erdmann signs with Michigan State

FORRESTON, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Another local high school volleyball player is ready to take her talents to the D-1 college level and to the Big Ten. Forreston senior Kara Erdmann signed a National Letter of Intent with Michigan State Wednesday afternoon. Erdmann was joined by teammates, friends and family members.



Erdmann is a member of the 1,000 dig club. She’s following in the footsteps of her older sister Katie who a few years ago signed with Division I Southern Mississippi. She’s now at Florida Atlantic.



“It is extremely special to me, especially watching my sister go through the process of it and seeing how much heart she put in to her journey, definitely made me a lot more dedicated to it and a lot more enjoyable,” said Kara.



