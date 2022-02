ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Later in the third quarter, the Guilford Vikings held just a six point lead over the Freeport Pretzels in Wednesday night’s contest, but a burst of energy provided by the Vikings sophomore Malachi Johnson’s one-handed slam dunk blew the roof off the gym.

Guilford will take a ton of momentum into the postseason with their 72-48 win over Freeport.

