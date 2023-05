ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Freeport girls soccer team ran it’s NIC-10 record to 8-0 Tuesday evening by defeating the East E-Rabs 8-0 at Swanson Stadium.

Alexis Lacy and Autumn Diduch each scored three goals for the Pretzels. Estefany Vega and Sophia Pederson added a goal apiece. Ciazia Powe earned the shutout in goal.

The Pretzel’s win sets up their showdown Thursday night in Freeport against Boylan for the NIC-10 championship.

