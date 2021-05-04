Freeport blanks Hononegah in NIC-10 soccer battle

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Good luck trying to score a goal on the Freeport girls soccer team. The Pretzels are now 5-0 and all five of their wins have come by shutouts. Their latest was Tuesday evening, a 1-0 win over Hononegah at Pretzel Stadium.

Freshman Autumn Diduch scored the lone goal of the game late in the first half. Freeport goalkeeper Naomi Jackson made sure that goal stood up.

“We’re a defensive team, so we talked all about defense today,” said Freeport coach Nick Namio. “We weren’t working too much on offense. We were figuring out how we were going to shut down their really good players.”

“It was definitely in my head telling myself we have to keep them at zero,” said Jackson. “We can’t let them get any chances, any goals, and things like that.”

Freeport currently is in sole possession of first place in the conference. Hononegah is now 3-1.