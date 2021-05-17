Freeport defeats Boylan to capture the NIC-10 championship outright

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — More times than not the NIC-10 girls soccer championship runs through Boylan. This year and Monday night in particular the Freeport Lady Pretzels had other ideas.

Freeport defeated Boylan 2-0 at Pretzel Stadium to clinch the NIC-10 championship outright for the first time in school history.

Cadence Diduch scored the first goal of the game on a penalty kick in the first half. With 30:25 remaining in the second half Cadence Diduch passed the ball ahead to her twin sister Autumn Diduch who scored the Pretzels’ second goal. The Diduch’s are freshmen.

The only question late in the match was would Boylan become the first team to score a goal on Freeport all season. The Titans nearly did score with one minute to play, but Freeport senior goalkeeper and University of Illinois commit Naomi Jackson made a leaping catch of a Boylan shot to deny the Titans.

Freeport is now 10-0 overall finishes 9-0 in NIC-10 play.

“It’s amazing,” said Jackson of the championship. “It’s the first that we’ve ever done it at our school. It’s always been Boylan.”

Freeport head coach Nick Namio has waited a long time for this moment. “We’ve finished 8-1, I can’t even tell you how many times we’ve been 8-1 in the conference, so to finish 9-0 this year after everything we’ve gone through is pretty special.”

Click on the media player for highlights.