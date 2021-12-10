Freeport edges East in battle of NIC-10 heavyweights

High School Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Freeport and Rockford East might have the two best wrestling programs in the NIC-10 this season. The margin of difference between the two is razor thin.

We saw that Thursday night at East when the Pretzels edged the E-Rabs 40-39. For highlights click on the media player.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Latest Sports Video

Overtime on Fox 39 Fridays at 11 p.m.

Trending Stories