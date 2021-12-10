ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Freeport and Rockford East might have the two best wrestling programs in the NIC-10 this season. The margin of difference between the two is razor thin.
We saw that Thursday night at East when the Pretzels edged the E-Rabs 40-39. For highlights click on the media player.
Freeport edges East in battle of NIC-10 heavyweights
