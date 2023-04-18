BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Freeport won a key NIC-10 girls soccer showdown Tuesday evening outlasting Belvidere North 2-1 in overtime.

Autumn Diduch scored on a PK kick in OT for the game-winner. Freeport’s first goal was scored by Rachel Busker in the first half giving the Pretzels a 1-0 lead. It stayed that way until there was just over 15 minutes remaining in regulation. That’s when freshman Vera Sida scored the equalizer for North putting some air under the ball from long range just over the outstretched arm of Freeport goalkeeper Ciazia Powe.

Powe made 19 saves in the contest.

Freeport improves to 8-1 overall and 4-0 in NIC-10 play. Belvidere North’s record is now 7-3, 2-2.

