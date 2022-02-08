ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Freeport went on the road to Rockford Tuesday evening and knocked off Boylan 68-58. 6’3 senior Caleb Dixon led the Pretzels with 20 points. 6’3 junior Elijah Dixon added 14.



The Titans got 17 points from Tristan Ford and 15 points from Joey Appino.



Freeport’s record is now 9-13, 5-9. Boylan slips to 1-9, 9-5. For highlights click on the media player.