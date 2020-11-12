Freeport’s Naomi Jackson to sign with the Fighting Illini

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Freeport goalkeeper Naomi Jackson will be competing for the Fighting Illini in upcoming years. Thursday morning she’ll sign a National Letter of Intent with Illinois.

Jackson has started on varsity as a freshman and a sophomore posting a record of 28-7-1 with 19 shutouts. Her junior season this past spring was canceled by the pandemic.

Jackson is also the goalkeeper for her age group on the Illinois Olympic Developmental team. Jackson will become the first Freeport soccer player ever to sign with Illinois.



In a tweet Jackson posted Wednesday she said, “I would just like to thank God, my teammates, and all of my wonderful coaches that I’ve had to shape me into the player I am today. I can’t wait!

For those of you that have not heard the news already. I have proudly committed to the University of Illinois at Urbana Champaign. I would just like to thank God, my teammates, and all of my wonderful coaches that I’ve had to shape me into the player I am today. I can’t wait!🔷🔶 pic.twitter.com/lsteTSFuI8 — Naomi Jackson (@naomiijackson) November 9, 2019

The Fighting Illini women’s soccer team went 9-8-1 in an abbreviated season last year. The Illini are coached by Janet Rayfield the winning coach in Illini history with 2020 victories. Her teams have won ten games in the NCAA Tournament.