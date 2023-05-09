ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Hononegah snapped Auburn’s four-year hold on the NIC-10 championship in boys tennis Tuesday night at the Guilford Tennis Center. The Indians held off Auburn to claim the title.
Freshman Braden Monson led the Indians by claiming the #1 singles championship. He defeated defending champion, Auburn senior Sharan Kamaraj 6-3, 6-2.
For more results continue reading.
TEAMS STANDINGS
- Hononegah 53.0
- Auburn 45.0
- Freeport 44.6
- Belvidere N. 43.8
- Guilford 43.2
- Harlem 34.0
- Boylan 19.2
- Belvidere 18.2
- Jefferson 10.0
- East 8.2
Championship Matches
#1 Singles: Braden Monson (Hononegah) def. Sharan Kamaraj (Auburn)
#2 Singles: John Helms (Freeport) def. Jack Dickerson (Belv. North)
#1 Doubles: Austin Altengeral/Armaan Farokhi (Auburn) def. Austin Kirwin/Eric Johnson (Hononegah)
#2 Doubles: Sheils/Carey (Guilford) def. Sawyer/White (Hononegah)
#3 Doubles: Robles Sanchez/Viveros (Freeport) def. Karr/Jang (Hononegah)