ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Hononegah snapped Auburn’s four-year hold on the NIC-10 championship in boys tennis Tuesday night at the Guilford Tennis Center. The Indians held off Auburn to claim the title.

Freshman Braden Monson led the Indians by claiming the #1 singles championship. He defeated defending champion, Auburn senior Sharan Kamaraj 6-3, 6-2.

For highlights watch the media player above. For more results continue reading.

TEAMS STANDINGS

Hononegah 53.0 Auburn 45.0 Freeport 44.6 Belvidere N. 43.8 Guilford 43.2 Harlem 34.0 Boylan 19.2 Belvidere 18.2 Jefferson 10.0 East 8.2

Championship Matches

#1 Singles: Braden Monson (Hononegah) def. Sharan Kamaraj (Auburn)

#2 Singles: John Helms (Freeport) def. Jack Dickerson (Belv. North)

#1 Doubles: Austin Altengeral/Armaan Farokhi (Auburn) def. Austin Kirwin/Eric Johnson (Hononegah)

#2 Doubles: Sheils/Carey (Guilford) def. Sawyer/White (Hononegah)

#3 Doubles: Robles Sanchez/Viveros (Freeport) def. Karr/Jang (Hononegah)