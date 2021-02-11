Freshman Tristan Ford has a big game as Boylan edges Auburn in OT

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)-- The Harlem Huskies started slow but finished strong Thursday night while posting a 74-59 win against the Freeport Pretzels in NIC-10 boys basketball action.

The Huskies trailed by nine points in the first quarter before finding their bearings. Junior Lathan Lewis led Harlem with 20 points. Senior Dominic Dawsey added 16 points.

For highlights click on the media player.