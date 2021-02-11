Freshman Tristan Ford has a big game as Boylan edges Auburn in OT

Posted: / Updated:

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Tristan Ford is a name Rockford area basketball fans will be hearing a lot of for the next few years. The freshman is talented beyond his age and he showed it Thursday night.

Ford hit several key baskets with his ability to penetrate off the dribble and the Titans edged Auburn 50-48 in overtime. It was a vastly improved performance by Boylan from their opening loss Tuesday night against Harlem.

Auburn had been coming off a win Tuesday against Guilford so the Knights are now 1-1.

