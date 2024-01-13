ROCKFORD, Ill (WTVO/WQRF) — There are basketball coaches, and there are life coaches, people who deal with wins and losses in life, and some who deal in the spiritual realm. Guilford boys’ head basketball coach Chris Dixon does all of that.



Dixon is passionate on game nights when he’s coaching up his Guilford Vikings. He’s passionate about the sport of basketball. He is also passionate about his faith. Dixon is the pastor at Second Christian Church on North Rockton Avenue in downtown Rockford.



In one role he leads teenage boys. In the other he leads people of all ages.

Both roles demand preparation. In basketball there’s game-planning and film-work. As a pastor Dixon say there’s “Prepping for prayer, prepping for management, prepping for scriptures and prepping for sermons.”



There are parallels between basketball and life; between coaching and being a pastor.



“It’s not so much as just the game itself, but the game of life that we are in,” said Dixon. “It’s a very eerie coincidence how life and winning those battles, sometimes you think you may not see the victory, but understanding and trusting in the process, believing in God, trusting in that process. If you can trust in it, then you can overcome the loss and gain victory.”



In basketball we look at a season as a little bit of a roller coaster. There are going to be ups, and there are going to be downs. Life is the same way.



“That’s exactly how life is,” said Dixon, “but if you trust in the process, which the same as sports and basketball, you trust in the work you put in and the work that you put in in practice and the work that you put in in prayer and study, and then that roller coaster ride will go up.”



Dixon had to learn to trust the process. He spent many, many years as an assistant basketball coach at Rockford Jefferson and then at Rockford East, waiting and waiting for his chance to get a head coaching job. He got discouraged and almost moved to South Carolina a few years ago, but then his chance came. He got the head coaching job at Guilford, and that same year he got his job as a pastor. He believes it was all God’s plan for him.



“He kept bringing me back, ‘This is where I want you. This is where I want you. This is where I need you’. He made everything clear to me that this is the job I have you to do. ‘Not only will you be a coach on the court, I also will have you be a coach in lives of others.”



Last basketball season it all came together for Dixon and for Guilford. The Vikings won their first NIC-10 championship in 23 years, but for Dixon true victories go beyond the basketball court, and being a mentor to teenagers is more than coaching them up on X’s and O’s. It’s also teaching them core values of life and how to become better men as well as better players.



“I always tell them that I win when they win, and not just on the basketball court. I win when they win in life.”



Dixon says there’s a great need for young people in Rockford to have a spiritual basis to build on, and that need has never been bigger than it is right now.



“I think it’s huge. I find myself being that stable force a lot of times with young people that they can come, whether it’s at the school or at the church and feel some sense of security that somebody believes and trusts in them.”



NOTE: Dixon grew up in Rockford in the same church that he is now serving as the pastor. He graduated from Jefferson High School in 1989. He also has another job. He’s a production supervisor at Piranha MegaFab in Rockford. The Guilford boys basketball team is currently 10-0 and leading the NIC-10.