Funeral arrangements announced by Aquin for coach Adam Holder

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Funeral arrangements and visitation for Freeport Aquin coach Adam Holder have been set. You’ll find the information at the bottom of this news release sent out by Aquin High School Friday afternoon.

[NEWS RELEASE-AQUIN H.S./Photo provided by Aquin High School]

Last night, during the Aquin Varsity Girl’s Basketball game at Stockton, IL, Coach Adam Holder was struck by a medical emergency. Though help arrived quickly, God had another plan.



Such a dramatic turn of events has left our community devastated. Adam meant so much to so many. Through more than a decade of coaching here at Aquin, he developed deep and lasting relationships with many of our students, faculty, alumni, and parents. Adam coached High School Baseball, High School Girl’s Basketball, Jr. High Basketball, and was a huge proponent in our youth basketball leagues, as well.

Known to always be smiling, Coach Holder’s impact went far beyond sports. The lessons he taught improved everyone around him, and these teachings are no more apparent than they are in children, Emma, Jackson, Megan, and Andrew. Anyone who has had the pleasure of knowing the Holders will have a strong idea of what Adam meant, as well as what he stood for.



Few people understand just how much work goes into building a community worth being proud of. Adam not only understood the meaning of such work– he epitomized it. Always willing to help, and always reluctant to ask for anything in return.



We gathered as a school and community at 12:30 pm today for Mass, and have made our staff and faculty fully available to aid students in their grief. We are grateful to area schools, like Pecatonica and Dakota, for their gracious offerings assistance. They will be sharing their counselors and social workers to help facilitate our healing process. We value the mental health and safety of our students deeply. We will continue to make every possible resource available to assist students in their grief and healing.

Coach Holder’s visitation will be Monday, January 31st from 4 pm-8 pm at Burke Tubbs Funeral Home. The funeral will take place at St. Thomas’ on Tuesday at 10am.