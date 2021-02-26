Genoa-Kingston edges Byron 57-54 in close conference battle

BYRON, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — In the Big Northern Conference, the Byron Tigers have been roaring lately rattling off six-straight wins after dropping their first two contests. On Friday night they hosted fellow Big Northern opponent, Genoa-Kingston.

In a back and forth battle, the Cogs emerged victorious in the end, 57-54, snapping the Tigers’ win streak. Genoa-Kingston junior Alec Golembiewski was lights-out from downtown, and finished the game with 18 points.

Genoa-Kingston head coach Ethan Franklin was very proud of his young group for their resiliency and composure down the stretch.

“I feel great,” said Franklin. “We have a lot of composure. We’re mostly juniors and sophomores, and they’re doing a really good job of handling pressure situations and I couldn’t be happier.”

After his strong performance, Golembiewski said he knows his teammates have confidence in him to knock down critical shots.

“I always practice my shot,” said Golembiewski. “My coach knows I’m a shooter and my whole team knows I’m a shooter and they can always count on me when they need a big shot and I just love my role.”

