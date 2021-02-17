Genoa-Kingston hands Stillman Valley its first loss of the season

STILLMAN VALLEY, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Stillman Valley’s perfect start to the basketball season ended Wednesday evening when the Cardinals lost to Genoa-Kingston 66-41.
The Cogs improved their record to 5-2 overall and 5-0 in the Big Northern Conference. Stillman is now 5-1, 4-1.
For highlights click on the media player.
