Genoa-Kingston hands Stillman Valley its first loss of the season

GENOA, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) -- The Stillman Valley girls basketball team boosted it's record to 5-0 by posting it's most significant win so far this season Wednesday evening. The Cardinals defeated Genoa-Kingston 40-29.

Genoa-Kingston went into the game with a 5-1 record, 3-1 in the Big Northern Conference. The Cardinals are now 4-0 in conference play.

