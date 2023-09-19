ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The path to the Big Northern Conference championship in girls IHSA volleyball once again goes through Genoa-Kingston. The Cogs demonstrated that again Tuesday evening by winning a conference showdown at Rockford Christian 25-16, 25-22.

Alayna Pierce led the Cogs with 16 blocks and 13 digs. The Cogs are the defending 2A state champions in Illinois. They improve their overall record this season to 21-1. Their only loss was to St. Charles North.

Rockford Christian’s record is now 13-3-1. For highlights watch the media player above.