Genoa-Kingston knocks off Rockford Lutheran to remain undefeated

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Genoa-Kingston has won 14 matches so far this season. Perhaps none bigger than the one the Cogs earned Thursday night at Rockford Lutheran. The Cogs defeated Lutheran 25-18, 25-19 in a key Big Northern Conference battle to remain undefeated.



Lutheran went into the match with a 13-3 record. For highlights click on the media player.