NORMAL, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Genoa-Kingston’s volleyball team has one more match to play this season. If the Cogs win it, they will be state champions in Class 2A. Friday they advanced to the finals by winning their semifinal match over Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central 25-21, 25-15.

The Cogs were led by a ten-kill effort by senior Lily Mueller. Alayna Pierce added eight kills and two digs. Alivia Keegan had six kills and 17 assists.

The Cogs will return to Redbird Arena Saturday at 1:55 p.m. for the championship match againast IC Catholic of Elmhurst.

“I just think we need to just remember where we came from,” said Pierce of the Cogs’ mindset going into that championship match. “Just play as hard as we can and play our hearts out because it will be our last game.”

“It’s exciting. It doesn’t even feel real,” said Keegan. “We always thought at the beginning of the season this was one of our goals to come down state, and now that we are headed into the state championship it feels amazing.”

Cogs’ coach Keith Foster says the Cogs’ postseason run has caused them to adjust their final goal.

“We reset our goals. Earlier in the season our goal was to make the final four. We made the final four, and we looked at our goals again and the players came back with a new goal, and their goal was they want to win their last match of the season. Now that we’re in the championship match, here we are trying to win that last match of the season.”

“Regardless every single player on this team I hold them dear to my heart. They’re all winners. They can’t lose.”

Genoa-Kingston has never won a state championship in the sport of volleyball.

For highlights of the Cogs’ semifinal match watch the media player above.