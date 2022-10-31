WINNEBAGO, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The Big Northern Conference champions from Genoa-Kingston were too much for Rockford Christian’s volleyball team Monday evening.



The Cogs defeated the Royal Lions in two sets 25-14, 25-12 in a 2A sectional semifinal game. Genoa-Kingston advances to the sectional championship match Wednesday evening against another Big Northern team Rock Falls which defeated Johnsburg Monday night 25-14, 25-16.



