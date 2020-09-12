‘Getting to Know You’: Boylan swimmer Bryn Kiley

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Boylan junior Bryn Kiley is one of the top swimmers in the Rockford area. Last fall she was a NIC-10 champion on four events the 200 freestyle, 500 freestyle, the 200 freestyle relay and the 400 freestyle relay.

But there is more to Kiley than swimming. We explore her passion for that sport and more in our 'Getting To Know You Segment' as seen on our weekly high school sports show 'Overtime.'

((SCOTT)) What do you like about swimming?

((BRYN KILEY)) “I like that it’s different than every other sport. It was hard in the offseason because you can’t go outside and run or do something else to get in shape. You have to swim to be in swimming shape.”

((SCOTT)) What’s your favorite subject in school?

((KILEY)) “I like Spanish because that’s the language that I take and I think it’s fun to learn about another culture and learn a different language.”

((SCOTT)) ‘Can you say something in Spanish for me? Have a nice day? Anything?

((KILEY)) ‘Como ‘Se LLama?” What’s your name?”

((SCOTT)) What do you like the most about Boylan High School?

((KILEY)) “A lot of people say it’s a lot like a family. But I really think it is. You can go to any teacher if you need help. Everyone supports each other. Whether it’s going to football games, basketball games. Other sports. Hanging out outside of school. So I like the family aspect of it.”

((SCOTT)) If you could have dinner with any two celebrities whom would you chose?

((KILEY)) “I would have to say Katie Ledecky and Michael Phelps because they were both swimmers.”

((SCOTT)) What are your favorite TV shows?

((KILEY)) “I really don’t watch TV but on Netflix I just watch ‘Gossip Girl’ and I like that a lot.”

((SCOTT)) What do you see yourself doing 20 years from now?

((KILEY)) “I don’t really know what I want to do for work. I’ve been thinking about maybe physical therapy or something involving working with athletes. I would really rather do something like that whether it’s a personal trainer, a swim coach. I don’t know. So yea.”|

NOTE: Kiley’s father Dana is a former standout golfer and basketball player at Boylan.