ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) [Boylan news release]– Jose Gomez has been named the next Head Coach for the Boylan Boys’ Varsity Soccer Team. In fall 2021, the varsity boys’ soccer team won the IHSA 2A State Title and the boys’ soccer program is currently ranked 4th in the nation.



Gomez brings eight years of professional coaching experience. He has been an assistant or head coach for seven different club soccer teams and one school team, Keith Country Day School. While working as the Assistant Coach for the Keith soccer team, his team took 3rd place in the state.

Gomez has been on the soccer field most of his life, starting at only six years old. He played on many club and school teams and continues to play for local teams. Jose Gomez graduated from East High School so he has an established knowledge of the NIC-10 Conference and the soccer programs throughout the Rockford area.



“Jose’s knowledge of the game and experience in coaching will greatly help as he leads our team next season as we fight to defend our NIC-10 and state title,” said Boylan Athletic Director, Paul Heitkamp.

He continued, “We are excited to have him join us at Boylan and many of our students are excited as well. Having so much experience with the club teams, many of our athletes already know and love Coach Gomez.”



Gomez stated, “I am honored to join the Titan family. Boylan has always had such a strong soccer program and I’m excited to coach and mentor the boys next season.”