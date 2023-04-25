ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Shortstop Justin Gorski showed again Tuesday afternoon why he might be the most exciting high school baseball player in the Rockford area, and why he will be playing Division I baseball in college next year.



Gorski had three hits, he stole three bases, he scored four runs, and he played great defense leading Rockford Christian’s Royal Lions to a 10-4 win over North Boone in a Big Northern Conference game.



Gorski has committed to playing for Miami of Ohio next year.



Centerfielder Devan Bruggeman also had a strong game for the Royal Lions. He had three hits, and he drove in two runs.



North Boone went with Eli Lopez as its starting pitcher. They’re holding off on ace Chandler Alderman until Thursday when the Vikings and Royal Lions will have a rematch at North Boone.



Rockford Christian improves to 12-3 overall and 10-1 in the BNC with the win. North Boone is now 13-5, 7-4.



For highlights of this game, watch the media player above.



