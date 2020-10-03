Greenberg, Boylan claim NIC-10 championships

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Boylan took the individual championship and the team title Friday in the NIC-10 girls golf tournament at the Timber Pointe Golf Course.

Sophomore Ella Greenberg shot a 72 to take medalist honors by three strokes over Rockford Coop’s Kayla Sayyalinh. A year ago Greenberg missed out on medalist honors in a playoff.

“That was my goal ever since I tied for first last year, I wanted to come back and win it this year,” said Greenber. “And it’s really relieving because I came in not knowing what was going to happen because there’s really great players like Kayla, and Brighton, and even my sister that could have came up and beat me.”

Boylan finished with a team total of 335 edging out Rockford Coop by two strokes. Belvidere finished in third place with 368 strokes.Harlem finished fourth (379) and Hononegah finished fifth (418).

