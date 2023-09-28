WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Boylan senior Eva Greenberg and Belvidere Coop junior Emma Pierson finished 1-2 at the NIC-10 girls’ golf tournament last week. They repeated that Thursday at the 2A Harlem Regional.

Greenberg shot a 74 at Atwood Homestead Golf Course. Pierson shot a 76. Greeberg’s effort helped the Lady Titans capture third place in the team standings. Sophomore Demi Hampilos turned in Boylan’s next best score with an 86 which made her the sixth overall individual.

The top golfers from this event advance to the 2A Burlington Central Sectional next Monday.

Final Team Standings (Harlem 2A Regional)

Crystal Lake Central 350 McHenry 376 Boylan 383 Prairie Ridge 390 Huntley 392 Guilford 395 Hononegah 397 Belvidere Co-op 404 Harlem 438 Sterling 451

Top Individuals

Eva Greenberg-Boylan 74 Emma Pierson-Belv. Co-op 76 Delaney Medlyn-Crystal Lake Central 83 Maddie Midgette-Hononegah 83 Madeline Trannel-Crystal Lake Central 83 Demi Hampilos-Boylan 86

At the 1A Marengo Regional Thursday, Marengo took first place with a 402 total. Rockford Lutheran was second with 417. Genoa-Kingston took third with 428 and Rockford Christian was fourth at 466.

North Boone junior Madison Dittbenner was the top local finisher in 5th place with a 97. Junior Meghan Lynch led Rockford Christian with a 99. Lutheran was led by Reese Landin with a 102 and Madelyn Bennett with a 103. The top golfers at that regional advance to the Eastland Sectional on Monday.