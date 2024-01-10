ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — It was an intense night all the way around at Auburn High School Wednesday evening between the basketball action between the NIC-10’s top two teams Guilford and Auburn and what occurred just before the game wrapped up.



Guilford (9-0) in the NIC-10 was leading Auburn (7-1) in the NIC-10 54-47 when Auburn called a timeout with :49 remaining in the fourth quarter.



At that moment dozens of teenagers came bursting through the doors on the north end of the gymnasium from the concession/foyer area. They sprinted across the court with a panicked look on their faces heading as fast as they could for the exits on the south side of the gymnasium. Many fans followed running for the exits fearing the worst.



Many police units were sent to the school. It took several minutes for police officers and school administrators to piece together what had actually happened.



RPS District 205 sent out this statement to the media at 10:10 p.m. Wednesday night.



“At tonight’s basketball game at Auburn High School, several adults were verbally arguing at the concession stand. A pedestrian stanchion was knocked over and made a loud sound which caused confusion in the gym. Police and RPS staff responded. No RPS students were involved. All staff and students are safe. Police remained on scene until the game was over and all was clear.”



There has been no word yet on if the final 49 seconds of the game will be played out in this key conference matchup.